Ice warning remains in place with more cold weather expected 

A status yellow ice warning is in place until 10am this morning.

According to Met Éireann, widespread sharp frost with icy stretches are expected this morning in many areas.

The warning is in place until 10am.

Later today, it will be a mostly dry day nationwide with "lots of crisp winter sunshine".

Met Éireann said a few showers are possible in Atlantic coastal areas and along the north coast.

Temperatures will again drop to below freezing tonight, ranging between 0C and -3C, with frost and ice expected to set in quickly after dark.

However, as cloud thickens from the west, and southerly winds strengthen, the frost and ice will clear from most areas as temperatures rise, Met Éireann said.

Heavy rain will clear from eastern counties during Thursday morning with sunny spells and frequent showers following from the west.

The forecaster said the showers will turn increasingly wintry as the day progresses with colder air pushing in from the Atlantic.

Heading into the weekend, the weather is expected to remain unsettled while it will also be cold at times.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised motorists to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any essential journeys.

In icy conditions, road users are being reminded to slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

“Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends,” the RSA has advised.