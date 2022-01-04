Former 'Examiner' journalist Tony Cadogan has died

Former Dublin editor of the Irish Examiner, Tony Cadogan, has died.

Described as “incredibly supportive”, “hard-working”, and “committed to getting things right", Mr Cadogan joined the Examiner’s Cork office in the 1960s.

He moved to the Dublin office as a general news reporter in the 1970s before being promoted to Dublin editor of the newspaper. He also served as High Court correspondent for the Irish Examiner before he retired in the late 1990s.

Mr Cadogan was one of the last Dublin editors of this newspaper.

Former Irish Examiner journalist and editor Jack Power said that the Dublin office was “a big operation” at the time of Mr Cadogan’s stewardship.

“He was a good guy, committed to getting things right,” said Mr Power.

Journalist Seán McCárthaigh said that Mr Cadogan gave him his first break in journalism.

“I owe a lot to Tony. He was incredibly supportive," said Mr McCárthaigh.

“From early on he entrusted me with some of the bigger stories of the time when there were more senior, experienced journalists in the newsroom.

"That was a great experience to have. He’d trust you to do it. The experience was so good I’m still sticking with it [journalism].”

The Examiner Publications Ltd (Cork) presentation of 40 years of service awards to Frank Doyle, Tony Cadogan, Tony Stokes, and Tim Ellard at Hayfield Manor Hotel. Included, standing from left, Tom Murphy, chief executive, Irish Examiner; Billy Crosbie, director, Thomas Crosbie Holdings; Alan Crosbie, chairman, TCH; and Ted Crosbie, director, TCH. Picture: Maurice O'Mahony

While working as a journalist, Mr Cadogan covered major national stories, including the Provisional IRA’s kidnapping of Dutch businessman Tiede Herrema in Castletroy, near Limerick, in 1975.

Mr Cadogan, who had moved to Warrenpoint, Co Down, before his death, died in hospital on January 2 after a long illness.

He was a husband to Patricia and father of Cliona, Conor, and Rachael, grandad, and brother of Noreen, Pauline, and the late Patrick.

Tony’s remains will repose at McAnulty’s Funeral Home, 35 Church St, Warrenpoint, on Wednesday from 2pm until 3pm and from 7pm until 8pm.

There will be a cremation service in Dardistown Crematorium on Thursday at 10.40am and this can be viewed live on webcam (mcnmedia.tv).