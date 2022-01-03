Nuclear power can be part of EU's energy future, commission says

The European Commission has signalled that nuclear power can be part of a sustainable energy future across the EU, as Irish lobbyists for the sector step up their efforts to bring it to the national conversation.

The EU's governing arm has come in for intense criticism by some environmentalists in recent days after suggesting it "considers there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as a means to facilitate the transition towards a predominantly renewable-based future".

This "would mean classifying these energy sources under clear and tight conditions", the commission said.

"For example, gas must come from renewable sources or have low emissions by 2035, in particular as they contribute to the transition to climate neutrality," it said.

'Licence to greenwash'

Greenpeace slammed the proposals, saying it was "a licence to greenwash”.

Greenwashing is the term used to describe firms and organisations embellishing their green credentials through slick marketing, scant evidence, and out-of-context claims.

Greenpeace also dismissed nuclear power as a viable solution.

"Nuclear power generates high-level radioactive waste, and a commercially viable long-term solution has yet to be found. Fossil gas is already the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions from power generation in Europe. Encouraging investments in fossil gas by giving it a green label will only exacerbate its devastating climate impact," Greenpeace said.

However, Irish nuclear lobby group 18for0 has insisted it can form part of a sustainable future, while respected energy and environmental experts in Ireland say it is worth examining.

18for0 is hosting an online event on the economics of a nuclear power programme for Ireland next Tuesday, January 11.

Speakers include the chief executive and co-founder of a firm looking to develop nuclear power in Estonia for the first time, as well as an energy and environmental economist and energy finance consultant, who has worked for the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Canadian government.

Emissions targets

Last year, 18for0 urged Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to authorise a study on the possibility of harnessing nuclear power to help Ireland meet its emissions targets over the coming decades.

The group, comprised of professionals in energy and related fields, said it had contacted Mr Ryan to enquire as to whether the Government plans "to conduct or commission a study to consider the potential of nuclear energy to benefit Irish society after 2030".

The group said its own study indicated that Ireland is capable of developing a nuclear power programme that would "provide cheaper energy than alternative proposals, reduce carbon emissions faster, and enable a just transition for hundreds of energy workers".

Just transition is the term used to describe making sure employment opportunities and societal benefits are present for those who may live and work in communities tied to legacy energy industries, such as coal mining or peat extraction.

In December, Mr Ryan said he had “not ruled out” the possibility of nuclear power being utilised during the transition to more efficient energy, but said there was no appetite for it at the moment.

Neither the Republic nor the North has ever produced nuclear energy.