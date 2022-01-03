Covid-19 vaccine registration portal for children aged 5 to 11 opens

The Covid-19 vaccine registration portal for children aged 5 to 11 years old has opened this morning, with appointments set to be offered soon after registration.

In a statement, the HSE said that clinical trials had shown the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in children.

While serious illness from Covid-19 in this age group is rare, this vaccine offers further protection, the HSE said.

“We know from listening to parents that they have questions and concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine,” it said.

“Parents should get their information from a trusted source, such as hse.ie or a medical professional when making the decision to vaccinate their child.”

Registration can be done online, or parents can call 1800 700 700. A PPS number, eircode, mobile phone number and an email address to register. Parents will receive a text with details of their appointment at a vaccination centre.

Under advice from Niac, children will receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine than adults and receive two doses around three weeks apart.

Where possible, the child’s parent or legal guardian should attend the vaccination appointment with their child.

Parents of children with additional needs who might need an alternative appointment at a quieter time are urged to call 1800 700 700 if the given appointment does not suit.

The portal opened last week for children in this age group who have a health condition that puts them at higher risk of Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is a higher risk.