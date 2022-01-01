Rare Egyptian vulture spotted in Roscommon

An Egyptian vulture has been sighted in the south Roscommon area for what is believed to be a first for the county and second ever recorded in the country.

He was initially observed on the morning of New Year’s Eve by the National Parks and Wildlife Services warden for Lough Rea and the Mid-Shannon Callows in the area, Owen Murphy, who picked up on the unusual flight pattern of the bird and upon closer examination, identified him as an Egyptian vulture.