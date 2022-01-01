Rare Egyptian vulture spotted in Roscommon

An Egyptian vulture has been sighted in the south Roscommon area for what is believed to be a first for the county and second ever recorded in the country.
He was initially observed on the morning of New Year’s Eve by the National Parks and Wildlife Services warden for Lough Rea and the Mid-Shannon Callows in the area, Owen Murphy, who picked up on the unusual flight pattern of the bird and upon closer examination, identified him as an Egyptian vulture.
The first recorded sighting of this bird species took place in Donegal last July, however, it cannot be determined if this is the same vulture.
A local student, Conor Henry from Athlone, who is currently studying Wildlife Biology at MTU managed to find the bird again this afternoon to take some pictures.
This adult Egyptian vulture appears to be alone and the reason for the vulture’s arrival to Irish shores from his native habitat is unclear.
The Egyptian Vulture has made a stir in Irish birdwatching circles with a number of people travelling from many parts of Ireland to see it and many more arranging to travel today.
The Lough Ree area is rated as the most important site for Breeding Waterbirds in a report published this year for the National Parks and Wildlife Service, with the Shannon Callows also being rated highly.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service is keen to stress that the Egyptian vulture does not pose a threat to the public or to livestock.