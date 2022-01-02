Men's Aid received 8,000 contacts last year — and 94% of their abusers were women

The support service for male victims of domestic violence has recorded a 30% increase in calls in the past year.

Men’s Aid revealed that approximately 8,000 contacts to the service were received since January 1, 2021 — up from just over 5,000 in 2020.

Chief executive of Men’s Aid, Kathrina Bentley, said the majority of abusers in the 8,000 cases were women — accounting for 94%.

She said most of the contacts related to intimate partners but she said 2% of calls related to family abuse by relatives including adult children against parents. She pointed out that this has increased during the pandemic.

The service reopened on Wednesday, December 29, following a break since Christmas Eve. Ms Bentley said that 17 contacts were made with the Men’s Aid service on Wednesday and a further 12 on Thursday — with four calls being received in the first hour after the service reopened on Wednesday. She stated:

We have had disclosures of domestic violence including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, and financial [abuse] in the last few days.

"We have also had questions relating to court cases, parental alienation in cases where access was denied for Christmas, appointments sought for counselling, and we have had calls about suicide ideation.”

Calls were received from Dublin, Cork, the Midlands and the West of the country, she said.

And, she said: “We had one child protection referral made on Wednesday after a disclosure of violence in the home was made to us.” The referral was made to Tusla.

Ms Bentley said the number of referrals made to Tusla regarding child protection issues was up by more than 100% in the past 12 months.

She said that the pandemic has highlighted that home is not a safe space for everyone, pointing out that one in four women and one in seven men experience violence by an intimate partner.

She continued: “It is shocking — domestic violence is a reality behind Irish doors, regardless of gender.

But she said that men find it difficult to come forward to report abuse to gardaí because of shame and fear.

She said: “They feel that they will not be believed or that they will be mocked. They also may have been threatened about not having access to their kids if they go to the gardaí.”

She added: “With the prevalence, we are seeing, we know it is only the tip of the iceberg. We are going into 2022 with a very busy time ahead of us for the month of January and early February.”

Ms Bentley said that there is no refuge available for male victims of domestic violence in Ireland at present. However, she welcomed engagement with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in November for International Men’s Day and feels that the issue of violence against men is now becoming more recognised.

• Men’s Aid’s helpline 01 5543811 or email hello@mensaid.ie.