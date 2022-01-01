Marty Morrissey pays loving tribute to late mother on emotional radio return

RTÉ sports presenter Marty Morrissey has paid a loving tribute to his late mother as he returned to the airwaves this New Years Day.

Marty’s mother Peggy died in a car accident aged 94 in early December in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare.

It’s understood that Peggy was on her way to meet Marty at a hotel, and was later laid to rest in Mullagh, Co Clare on December 12.

The broadcaster revealed last night on his social media that he’d be returning to work today, Tweeting: “My mother loved the radio so it’s a good place for me to start. Do join us if you can.”

Marty opened his RTÉ Radio One show this morning with a touching tribute, saying: “As you probably know I lost my mother three weeks ago tragically and heartbreakingly in a car accident on a road that she travelled sometimes three of four times a day between Quilty and Miltown Malbay and the Wild Atlantic Way".

A wreath from Wolfe Tones GAA Chicago at he removal of Peggy Morrissey to St Mary's Church, Mullagh, Co Clare on Saturday afternoon.

He went on to describe his mother as "very special - a force of nature to be honest".

“An only child from north Cork, she married an only child from west Clare, and they had an only child – that’s me and where once there were three of us, now there is only one.”

He continued: “Don’t get me wrong, we had our moments but wasn’t I the lucky one to have had my mother for so long, but your mom is your mom and I miss her terribly”.

He thanked the public for their support over the past few difficult weeks: “I’ve been very lucky to have received such strength and comfort these past few weeks from friends and strangers alike.

“Your kindness and warmth has been overwhelming and your cards, letters, emails and texts have been a massive help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I’m also aware that many of you have suffered terrible losses in recent times and I want you to know that I’m thinking of you.”