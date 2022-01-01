Three people in 20s killed in two-car collision in Meath

Three people in their 20s have been killed in a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars in Meath.
The collision happened at 4.25pm yesterday on the N52 slip road in Kells off the M3 motorway.
In one car, a female driver and male passenger in their 20s were killed, while in the second car another female in her mid-20s died.
The bodies have been taken to hospital for post-mortem examinations.
Three children were travelling in the second car: a boy remains in a serious condition in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, while two girls sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí have completed a forensic examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.