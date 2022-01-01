Three people in 20s killed in two-car collision in Meath

Three people in 20s killed in two-car collision in Meath

Gardaí are investigating a triple-fatality in Meath

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 08:22
Rebecca Laffan

Three people in their 20s have been killed in a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars in Meath.

The collision happened at 4.25pm yesterday on the N52 slip road in Kells off the M3 motorway.

In one car, a female driver and male passenger in their 20s were killed, while in the second car another female in her mid-20s died.

The bodies have been taken to hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Three children were travelling in the second car: a boy remains in a serious condition in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, while two girls sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have completed a forensic examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí investigating the triple fatality are appealing for witnesses to come forward by contacting Kells garda station on (046) 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

More in this section

Cabinet meeting - Dublin Teacher unions to meet Foley ahead of schools reopening
Ministers to get garda drivers again amid security fears Ministers to get garda drivers again amid security fears
Allied Irish Bank Watchdog escalates probe into banks with AIB and Ulster deal under full scrutiny
Three people in 20s killed in two-car collision in Meath

Taoiseach ‘focused on getting work done’ rather than future role

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices