2021 saw lowest number of road fatalities since records began

Last year saw the lowest number of road deaths since records began in 1959.

Data from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) shows that 130 people died on Ireland's roads in 2021, 16 fewer than 2020. The provisional figures, calculated up to 9am on Friday, included the deaths of 18 pedestrians, 68 drivers, 16 passengers, 21 motorcyclists, and 21 bicyclists.

In Cork, there were eight road deaths in 2021, a significant decrease from the 22 deaths in 2020.

Nationally, December was the deadliest month on the roads, with 14 people dying. This included two people on December 30, including a man in his 20s who was killed in a two-car collision in Donegal, and a man in his 30s who died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Dublin.

Males accounted for 75% of all deaths in 2021. A total of 130 people died in 119 fatal road collisions in 2021 compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020.

Provisional data shows an 11% drop in road deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. Of fatalities, 24% occurred on an urban road and 76% occurred on a rural road.

The figures were published by the RSA following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports by An Garda Síochána. The figures also indicate that while 18 pedestrians were killed in 2021, this is the lowest number of pedestrian deaths over the last 25 years (a breakdown by road users is only available since 1996).

There were increases in fatalities among both drivers (68, +7) and motorcyclists in 2021 (21, +4). Provisional figures for serious injuries indicate that 1,091 serious injuries were recorded up to the 21 December 2021 compared to 1,105 in 2020.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said: “It is very welcome news that there has been a reduction in the number of road deaths and serious injuries this year. I want to thank road users for making it a safer year, especially after 2020 was such a bad year for road safety.

"However, I am conscious that this news will come as cold comfort to those who have been injured and the families left grieving the loss of a loved one. It reminds us that one death or serious injury is one too many."

Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA said, “The reduction in road deaths this year means that lives have been saved. Looking at the provisional road collision data it’s encouraging to see that there were decreases in the number of passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist deaths this year.

"However, the increase in the number of driver deaths and motorcyclist deaths is a cause for concern. The number of serious injuries is also of concern. For every road death in 2021 there were over eight people seriously injured. Prevention of serious injuries needs to be a focus for us all next year."