Airport security 'exempt' from self-isolation guidelines for close contacts

The Department of Transport has confirmed it has granted an exception to allow security officers who work for DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, not to have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The department has said this derogation was granted “subject to strict conditions” and was needed to “ensure the continued operation of the critical infrastructure and essential services which the airport provides”.

Dublin Airport expected an average of 45,000 passengers travelling through its terminals each day over the Christmas period, with Sunday, 19 December, expected to be the busiest day followed by Tuesday, 23 December. Passengers travelling over the period had to allow more time before their flight to allow for extra checks due to Covid-19.

The current HSE advice for close contacts of a confirmed case states that people who are fully vaccinated but have not yet received a booster to restrict their movements for 10 days. This advice is also the same for asymptomatic people who have not yet been vaccinated.

Those who have received their booster must restrict their movements for five days. However, it is within the powers of the Secretaries General of government departments to allow exceptions to these requirements for those that work in the health and social health sectors subject to strict conditions.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said: “Derogations may only be applied in situations where all other efforts to backfill key positions have been exhausted and critical service areas or infrastructure are at risk.” The spokesperson said that in no circumstances should any worker who has tested positive or who has symptoms attend work.

Any proposed derogations should only apply to workers who are symptom-free, the spokesperson added.

Those workers should register antigen tests with their employer for the period during which they would have had to self isolate. They should also adhere to HSE advice regarding restricting their movements while outside of work.

“On this basis the Secretary General considered a request from daa for derogation for airport security officers,” the Department of Transport spokesperson said.

The derogation was granted, subject to strict conditions, to ensure the continued operation of the critical infrastructure and essential services which the airport provides.

In a statement, the daa said it had sought the derogation to “ensure the continued operation of the essential service which Dublin and Cork airports provide”.

“Airport Security Officers, who are deemed close contacts do not need to restrict their movements for work purposes only and can attend their workplace,” it said. The daa said it provides Covid-19 testing, both PCR and antigen, on a daily basis to employees.

“As a result of the high incidence of staff absenteeism due to the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 and resultant close contacts, daa needs to have sufficient trained and certified airport security officers to screen all passengers with associated cabin baggage,” it said.