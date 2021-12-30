National Archives: Prussian princess appealed to Hillery over jewels stolen in Dublin

A European princess had her “last family jewels” stolen at gunpoint while on a visit to Dublin in 1978 in what she described as an “unbelievably horrible experience.”

State papers released for the first time by the National Archives reveal details of the daring robbery from Princess Christa of Prussia — a great-granddaughter of the last German emperor, Wilhelm II – at a house in Fairview.

Documents show the princess tried to enlist the help of the President, Patrick Hillery, to try and recover her stolen jewels which included 30 glamourous pieces including sapphires and diamonds as well as gold chains, necklaces, brooches, and bracelets with a value of over 38,000 Deutschemarks placed on the items.

Irish consul

The Irish consul in Bavaria wrote to Dr Hillery in November 1978 asking for assistance for the princess, whom he described as “very popular in Germany".

“In her modest aristocratic way, she has not yet talked about the unpleasant affair,” the consul remarked.

He claimed the reticence of the princess to speak about the robbery was due to the potential impact it might have on tourism in Ireland and commercial links between Ireland and Germany.

The consul also indicated that Princess Christa had “a great fancy for Ireland” and was an annual visitor to the country for her holidays.

Tied up

The princess was staying as a guest in the home Cecile Coleman on Richmond Road, Dublin when she was attacked and tied up along with other dinner guests by masked raiders armed with machine guns.

The consul asked the president for his help with the matter, adding: “perhaps you know the chairman of the insurance company. The shock the princess has had cannot be compensated in all her life,” he observed.

The letter was forwarded by the President to the Department of the Taoiseach which sent it to the Department of Justice due to the criminal nature of the matter.