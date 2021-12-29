Concern that two gardaí have been suspended for five years

The length of time that some members of An Garda Síochána have been on suspension is a matter of concern, according to the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

The body’s executive director Liam Herrick said it is essential that members of An Garda Síochána enjoy fair procedures in a similar manner to civilians.

But he said a report by the Irish Examiner on Tuesday that two members of An Garda Síochána have been on suspension for five years gives rise to concern about the lengths of time that people are being suspended from the force.

While acknowledging that the details of the individual cases are unknown, he said: “We would be concerned that there would be any proceedings which would go on over such a long period of time and anybody that has been subject to discipline certainly has a right to have it be dealt with conclusively within a reasonable period of time.”

Mr Herrick stressed the importance of gardaí having fair procedures while also having an effective investigation system.

He said the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill contains a crucial provision with regard to putting an effective complaints and oversight system in place which he said will be a fundamental part of the overall Garda reform agenda.

The bill includes plans to grant the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission power to search a Garda station without a court warrant, which has been backed by the ICCL. The controversial bill has been criticised by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and garda associations. Among the purposes of the bill is to strengthen and consolidate independent, external oversight of An Garda Síochána.

Up to November 25, there were 86 members on suspension, according to figures provided to the Irish Examiner under the Freedom of Information Act.

However, a garda spokesman confirmed that a further three gardaí have been suspended recently as part of an investigation in Dublin into allegations of gardaí extorting money from food-delivery workers.

A total of 40 gardaí were suspended between January 1 and November 25 this year, with 38 of those still out on November 25. Last year saw 41 gardaí suspended, with 31 of those still out on suspension.

The number of suspensions in the past two years is much higher than in previous years. For example, just eight officers were suspended in 2016, with the number of suspensions having risen every year since. There were nine suspensions in 2017; 20 in 2018, and 25 in 2019.

Read More Mick Clifford: Curious Garda probe leading to suspended lives

Among those suspended last year were eight gardaí in the Limerick division, as a probe is carried out by the National Bureau of Crime Investigation into the squaring of traffic offences. Three have had books of evidence served on them but the other five are still waiting for a decision on their fate.

While gardaí do not comment on suspensions directly, the organisation’s press office says that, in general, the suspension of Garda members from duty is a statutory process governed by the Garda Síochána (Discipline) Regulations 2007.

Social Democrats co-leader and the party’s justice spokeswoman, Catherine Murphy, said she will be raising the issue of long-term garda suspensions in the Dáil when it resumes in the New Year.