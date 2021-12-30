State Papers: Row between US and Ireland over hotel rooms for Reagan's Tipperary visit 

A row broke out between Irish and US officials in advance of a visit to Ireland by US president Ronald Reagan in 1984 over the allocation of hotel rooms for his entourage.

US officials complained the Irish authorities were planning to accommodate Mr Reagan’s staff and travelling US media in 41 different hotels while on the president’s visit to his ancestral home in Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary.

Files reveal the US administration wanted the Irish government to intervene to simplify the hotel arrangements for the visit.

A letter sent to the Department of Foreign Affairs by a US diplomat in April 1984 recorded that they were far from happy about the planned arrangements, particularly in relation to the west of Ireland section of the visit.

“We feel that 41 different hotels is logistically impossible," wrote John Boyle, a counsellor at the US embassy in Ballsbridge.

He asked if the Irish government could try and “trade” current reservation holders among the various hotels in an attempt to secure more rooms in fewer hotels for White House staff.

“It was under these assurances that we agreed to accept the Government of Ireland’s invitation to visit the west coast,” wrote Mr Boyle.

He claimed the “only feasible solution” was to resort to the original plan to overnight in Dublin and take a helicopter to visit Galway and Ballyporeen “as a day trip”.

The files also reveal that Bord Fáilte warned the US embassy in Dublin that it would be responsible for paying for hotel rooms already booked and it would have to accept any financial liability arising from its decision to cancel rooms at the Corrib Great Southern Hotel in Galway.

They also show that a number of hotels had complained they were expected to cancel guests from ordinary tours who had booked to stay for three nights to cater for one night for President Reagan’s staff with consequent financial losses.

One hotel said it had to offer wine and cocktail receptions at a cost of IR£2,000 as compensation to tour organisers for getting them to alter their plans to facilitate guests for the US president’s visit.