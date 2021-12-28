Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports commentator, dies aged 81

Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports commentator, dies aged 81

Jim Sherwin's career as a rugby commentator ran from 1970 to 2003

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 12:09

Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports presenter and commentator has died at the age of 81.

He passed away at home with his family following a short illness.

Mr Sherwin's career as a rugby commentator ran from 1970 to 2003, and he commentated for more than 20 years on tennis including major grand slam events like Wimbledon and the French Open.

He also served as RTÉ's main commentator for eight Olympic games, from Munich in 1972 until Athens in 2004.

As a broadcaster, he covered many non-sporting events including the inauguration of presidents and produced documentaries on health, social issues and sports.

Mr Sherwin is survived by his wife Anne, four children and 11 grandchildren.

Read More

High-risk children aged 5-11 can register for Covid vaccine from today

More in this section

Testing system under pressure with no appointments available in anywhere Ireland Testing system under pressure with no appointments available in anywhere Ireland
Garda stock Seven dead in five road crashes since Sunday
Garda stock Man killed, four others injured in two-vehicle crash in Mayo
Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports commentator, dies aged 81

Ex-manager made redundant by Dublin hotel awarded €27k for unfair dismissal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices