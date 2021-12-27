'Suspensions have cast a dark cloud': Two of 89 suspended gardaí out since 2016

Almost 90 gardaí are currently on suspension from the force, with two members suspended since 2016.

The latest figures, provided under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal there were 86 members on suspension as of November 25. A further three gardaí have been suspended in recent days as part of an investigation in Dublin into allegations they were extorting money from food-delivery workers.

According to the figures provided to the Irish Examiner, 40 gardaí were suspended between January 1 and November 25 this year, with 38 of those still out of work. A further 41 were suspended last year, with 31 of those still out on suspension.

There were nine suspensions in 2017; 20 in 2018; and 25 in 2019. Just eight officers were suspended in 2016, with the number of suspensions having climbed every year since.

Among those suspended last year were eight gardaí in the Limerick division, as part of a probe into the squaring of traffic offences. Three have had books of evidence served on them but the other five are still awaiting a decision.

President of the Garda Representative Association, Frank Thornton, said: “The issues of suspensions have cast a dark cloud over our members, not just in Limerick Division but the entire country.

Some members have been placed on suspension for many years now without meaningful engagement, or explanation as to the extraordinary length of time investigations remain ongoing.

He said clearer, more defined guidelines must replace the current parameters “with an open and transparent process to appeal".

“Every member of An Garda Siochana is entitled to the same rights as every civilian in Ireland and that is the presumption of innocence - this is difficult to achieve and maintain when we appear to suspend first and investigate later.

"There are many areas members can be redeployed while under investigation while maintaining public confidence if that’s the overriding concern of the Garda Commissioner."

An internal Garda policy document on the suspension of members notes that a "member who is suspended is presumed innocent of any wrongdoing until the case is proved. Suspension does not imply otherwise.”

While gardaí do not comment on suspensions directly, the organisation’s press office says that, in general, the suspension of Garda members from duty is a statutory process governed by the Garda Síochána (Discipline) Regulations 2007.

Gardaí receive an allowance while on suspension, which is the equivalent of 100% of the member’s base pay, except in “certain, very limited circumstances”.