Marty Morrissey thanks public for outpouring of 'wonderful love and support' since his mother's death

Marty Morrissey has thanked people for the love and support they have shown to him since his mother passed away earlier this month.

In a statement, Mr Morrissey said the last few weeks had been "the most difficult of my life."

"I lost my mom so heartbreakingly,” he said.

"But my grief has been comforted by your wonderful love and support."

The RTÉ’s presenter’s mother was tragically killed in a car accident in Clare in early December.

When she died, it is understood that Peggy Morrissey, who was in her 90s, was on her way to meet her son at a hotel.

She was laid to rest in Mullagh, Co Clare on December 12.

Throughout his long career in broadcasting, Marty Morrissey has always spoken fondly about his mother.

Speaking at her funeral, he said he and his mother were "a great team, the most formidable mother and son team in the world."

He described his Cork-born mum as “argumentative, stubborn, and intensely proud."

“She was loyal, determined, witty, funny, deeply religious, a daily mass goer, so loving, a fabulous wife, an adoring mother," he said.

On Christmas Eve, the GAA pundit acknowledged that, Covid-19 aside, Christmas could be “a particularly hard time for year for a lot of people.”

“On this Christmas Eve night, can I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, cards phone calls and texts.

“May I wish you and your family a very happy Christmas and much love,” he said.