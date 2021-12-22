More than 6,000 children under 12 tested positive for Covid last week

Out of more than 90,350 antigen test kits sent to primary school students through the voluntary testing programme, 8,170 people have indicated the results to the HSE.

A total of 8,170 people had indicated they completed an antigen test because they were part of a primary school pod. From this, 3,303 reported a positive antigen test, of which 1,873 were also confirmed with a PCR test, show figures provided to the Irish Examiner by the HSE.

The online system for reporting antigen self-test results is available for any antigen user, whether part of a HSE programme or other members of the public, a spokeswoman for the HSE said.

“All antigen test results are self-reported and not subject to validation.”

A positive antigen test can be reported when a person goes on to book their PCR test online.

Last week, more than 6,330 children under the age of 12 tested positive for Covid-19, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.

A further 1,955 teenagers between the age of 13 and 18 also tested positive during the same week.

Today, a meeting took place between Education Minister Norma Foley, HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry, the education unions, and officials from the departments of education and health.

A spokesman for the Irish National Teachers Organisation called for a “detailed review” of the first semester and reiterated calls for the re-introduction of significant public health supports in schools.

“Public health officials have agreed to review supports for primary schools, including addressing reporting mechanisms and response times in the case of outbreaks in these schools.”

The union also set out the need for a more creative public awareness campaign to be rolled out in advance of schools reopening in the new term, and to ensure a meeting with the education partners takes place during the holidays.

Funding for ventilation

Funding has also been made available to schools to improve ventilation issues, which can be used to purchase high-efficiency particulate absorbing (Hepa) filters.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland called on the Department of Education to provide clear guidance and access to expertise on ventilation.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland is also seeking the prioritising of ventilation and measures to ensure adequate heating in schools, as it is "imperative" that schools are provided with timely and clear advice.

In recent weeks, children aged between five and 12 have recorded the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 out of all age groups in the country. The incidence rate in that age group has slightly fallen both this week and last to 861.3.

The national policy on contact tracing was changed towards the end of September after a high number of students were forced to miss two weeks of school while isolating as close contacts. From the end of September, asymptomatic primary school children were no longer required to isolate if they were considered a school close-contact, or a creche close-contact.

Many principals found the first term of the school year difficult, with many schools finding it hard to source substitute teacher cover.