Renowned Irish poet Thomas Kinsella dies aged 93

Thomas Kinsella, known for his works such as the Táin, has died aged 93.
The poet who was born in Inchicore, Co Dublin in 1928, originally studied science at UCD and worked as a civil servant before he became a full-time academic and writer.
Mr Kinsella was poet in residence at Illinois University in the US and later, Professor of English at Temple University in Philadelphia.
The Táin was Kinsella's translation of the Irish prose epic Táin Bó Cúailnge, which was illustrated by artist Louis le Brocquy and published in 1969.
While generations of Leaving Cert students will remember Mr Kinsella for poems such as 'Mirror in February', another major work of Kinsella's was 'Butcher's Dozen', written in the aftermath of Bloody Sunday.
In 2008, he was awarded the UCD Ulysses Medal in recognition of his poetic works.
Tributes have poured in online fondly remembering the renowned Irish writer.
Thomas Kinsella is survived by his three children and grandchildren and was pre-deceased by his wife Eleanor.