Public urged to avoid using illegal puppy farms

Gardaí are urging the public not to buy dogs from illegal puppy farms in the run-up to Christmas.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart of Tipperary garda division made the warning after the October 18 seizure in Clonmel of 18 dogs and three cats which were kept in extremely poor conditions.

Chief Supt Smart said: “My fear is that we have people who work and will continue to work under the radar.”

He said that going to a reputable dealer may be a more expensive route but it is a safer thing to do when it comes to animal welfare.

According to the ISPCA, animal welfare inspectors have rescued more than 300 dogs and puppies from 20 illegal puppy farms across the country since the start of this year.

The ISPCA said: “These cruel places are often run by people who only care for the money they make from the animals they imprison.”

Chief Superintendent Smart said the discovery in Clonmel in an operation with the ISPCA involved some dogs who were locked in cages while others were chained.

The dogs included chihuahuas, pugs, bichon frise, and terriers.

He said: “They were in deplorable conditions.”

All the dogs have been taken into care and one has now been reunited with its owner from Mullingar.

Network of thieves

Chief Supt Smart said that the discovery in Clonmel of a dog who had been stolen from Mullingar highlighted that there are networks of people who are cooperating with each other in the theft of dogs.

He said gardaí would welcome any support they can get in terms of animal welfare.

The ISPCA says that dogs in puppy farms live sad and lonely lives in horrific conditions.

The association adds: “They are often caged, with “no room to move or escape from their own faeces and urine. Without adequate food or nourishment. Without daylight, fresh air, or exercise. Without love.”

And the association says: “Such cruelty and neglect causes serious health problems for these dogs and puppies. Many have matted coats from lying in their own excrement or suffer painful skin infections and open sores from wet bedding. Overgrown nails lead to infection and the lack of grooming also causes pain. Many also suffer from psychological trauma and have behavioural issues.”