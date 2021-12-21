Traveller groups say apology is not enough from Fine Gael politician 

A Limerick councillor’s apology over racist comments against Travellers on social media means nothing unless it is backed up by positive actions, Traveller rights groups have said.

Fine Gael's Limerick City North councillor, Olivia O'Sullivan, has apologised for two tweets made in 2012, now deleted, in which she used the word 'knacker'.

One of the tweets in question made reference to "killing knackers".

“I have deleted two tweets published before I entered public life. The posts, made in 2012, were wrong and disrespectful, I apologise for this and regret any hurt or offence caused,” Cllr O’Sullivan said.

However, Mags Casey, chairperson of the National Traveller Mental Health Network, says the apology isn’t enough and called on Ms O’Sullivan to follow up on it with her actions.

“It is not good enough to just make an apology. She needs to come out and do something really positive, and bring about a change for Travellers. Actions speak louder than words. Her apology now means nothing to me, or the people I have in the graveyard,” said Ms Casey.

Ms Casey said that members of the settled community in Ireland need to be aware of the pain associated with the word 'knacker'.

“The horrible thing is that in Irish society, you wouldn’t get away with using the N-word to describe black people, it would be unacceptable, and rightly so,” Ms Casey said.

“But when settled members of society call us knackers, it is accepted. It's actually normalised. And they don't actually know the damage that they're doing to us, and our kids and our community,” she said.

Martin Collins, co-director of Pavee Point, was shocked at the use of the term.

“It is shocking racism one more time from a public representative. We need the leaders of these parties to take strong action to stamp this out,” he said.

Traveller activist Rosemarie Maughan said it was heartbreaking to see a Tweet “calling for our genocide.”

“We have to be the generation that says Travellers matter and holds those who express incitement to hatred against accountable,” she said.

Ms Maughan also moved to call out people who were using these tweets and the reaction for their own political gain.

“It is also vital one calls out anti- Traveller racism for the right reasons not simply to dig up dirt on opposing political parties. We are tired of being used and abused by our political system and their supporters,” she said.