Gardaí issue 'jugging' warning to those taking out or sending cash this Christmas 

Gardaí have issued advice to those handling large amounts of cash this Christmas, with a theft method called bank 'jugging' on the rise this time of year.
Bank 'jugging' happens when criminals target those coming out of banks with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash.
"The customer may then be followed with the thief looking for an opportunity to steal the cash, maybe by breaking into their car or a distraction theft from the victim directly," said a garda spokesperson.
Three men recently arrested for bank 'jugging', and subsequently charged with multiple offences before the courts are currently remanded in custody.
During the operation, the contents of a number of bank accounts were frozen and €110,000 was recovered.
Gardaí have issued the following general advice for anyone handling cash this Christmas:
• Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter the bank.
• Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.
• Take your bank bag or envelope with you into your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.
• Always vary your routes and times for cash drops and collections.
• Consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash.
• If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a Garda station.