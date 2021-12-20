Gardaí issue 'jugging' warning to those taking out or sending cash this Christmas 

Gardaí have issued advice to those handling large amounts of cash this Christmas, with a theft method called bank 'jugging' on the rise this time of year.

Bank 'jugging' happens when criminals target those coming out of banks with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash.

"The customer may then be followed with the thief looking for an opportunity to steal the cash, maybe by breaking into their car or a distraction theft from the victim directly," said a garda spokesperson.

Three men recently arrested for bank 'jugging', and subsequently charged with multiple offences before the courts are currently remanded in custody.

Gardaí have general advice for cash handling this Christmas

During the operation, the contents of a number of bank accounts were frozen and €110,000 was recovered.

Gardaí have issued the following general advice for anyone handling cash this Christmas:

• Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter the bank.

• Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.

• Take your bank bag or envelope with you into your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.

• Always vary your routes and times for cash drops and collections.

• Consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash.

• If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a Garda station.