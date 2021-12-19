Housing minister admits more children will be homeless in the coming months

The housing minister has said he expects the numbers of homeless children to increase in the coming months even though he is doing "everything in his power" to tackle the issue.

Darragh O'Brien has promised that significant improvements will be made on the homeless figures by the middle of next year, but admitted this will be of "no consolation to someone who is going to be spending this Christmas without a home".

There were 8,830 people — including 2,513 children — in emergency accommodation at the end of October, up 4.2% on the previous month.

"I've met many of these families, I have met many mums who've ended up in emergency accommodation.

"I'm doing absolutely everything in my power to improve the situation for them to be able to deliver permanent homes for them.

"We're going to build more social homes next year than have ever been built in any year in the history of the State.

"What we have got to make sure is that where emergency accommodation is needed and family hubs are needed, that they are of good quality.

We've 75% less families, thankfully, using hotels as emergency accommodation. I've been in family hubs, they are not where anyone wants to be.

However, he warned that the numbers of people in emergency accommodation will get worse, adding "this is not something that is solvable overnight".

"We've seen increases in the last number of months, increases that we flagged would actually happen and we'll probably see increases in the next couple of months too."

Mr O'Brien told the Irish Examiner he is "confident" that "real strides" can be made next year.

"The only way of fixing that is getting supply up," he said. and is actually building more and bringing more vacant units, particularly more vacant social housing units, back into use."

He said last year 3,600 vacant units were brought back into use and a further 3,000 will be brought back this year.

Mr O'Brien said a lack of supply is a big issue particularly when trying to help people out of emergency accommodation or being able to help them source properties.

"The lack of supply in the private rental market is an issue and the reduction in the output of social housing.

"In 2020 we had about 5,000 social homes delivered because of Covid, this year will be a bit more," he said, but could not provide exact figures.