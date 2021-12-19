More than 700 incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour on Luas so far in 2021

The number of reported anti-social behaviour and vandalism incidents on the Luas is set to top last year's total, with 721 reported up to mid-October.

Figures released by Transdev, the operator of the Luas, to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, show the number of incidents up to October 10 to be almost the same as the annual total in 2020.

Mr Farrell said the data also show 59 incidents of graffiti from 2020 to date in 2021, with the total cost of vandalism estimated to be €133,638.49.

“This cost includes cleaning of graffiti as well as replacement of broken windows, doors, passenger seats and windscreens," he said.

This problem is not just confined to one mode of public transport, as vandalism on 211 Dart carriages this year alone has cost over €500,000.

“Bus Eireann recently informed me of a year-on-year increase of 86% in incidents of malicious damage, with 80 incidents in the first nine months of the year, compared to 40 in the same period in 2020."

Mr Farrell said anti-social behaviour on public transport is a major issue and may require a dedicated Public transport Unit.

“It is clear that a high visibility policing presence on our trains, Luas trams, buses and at stations, would make people feel safer and act as a deterrent to those who might engage in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity," he said.

This would not be needed on a 24-hour basis, but rather at certain times in the afternoon and evening, according to staff, passengers and other stakeholders I have spoken to.

“While I welcome the addition of 800 additional Gardai and 400 civilian staff, as well as Garda initiatives such as Operation Citizen, I believe that there is now a clear and urgent need for the Gardai to develop a dedicated Public Transport Unit, which will counter anti-social behaviour on our trains, trams and buses."