More than 700 incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour on Luas so far in 2021

More than 700 incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour on Luas so far in 2021

High visibility policing on Luas trams would make passengers feel safer and could act as a deterrent to those who might engage in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 12:18
Noel Baker

The number of reported anti-social behaviour and vandalism incidents on the Luas is set to top last year's total, with 721 reported up to mid-October.

Figures released by Transdev, the operator of the Luas, to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, show the number of incidents up to October 10 to be almost the same as the annual total in 2020.

Mr Farrell said the data also show 59 incidents of graffiti from 2020 to date in 2021, with the total cost of vandalism estimated to be €133,638.49.

“This cost includes cleaning of graffiti as well as replacement of broken windows, doors, passenger seats and windscreens," he said.

This problem is not just confined to one mode of public transport, as vandalism on 211 Dart carriages this year alone has cost over €500,000.

“Bus Eireann recently informed me of a year-on-year increase of 86% in incidents of malicious damage, with 80 incidents in the first nine months of the year, compared to 40 in the same period in 2020."

Read More

Over 200 Dart carriages vandalised this year at cost of €516k 

Mr Farrell said anti-social behaviour on public transport is a major issue and may require a dedicated Public transport Unit.

“It is clear that a high visibility policing presence on our trains, Luas trams, buses and at stations, would make people feel safer and act as a deterrent to those who might engage in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity," he said.

This would not be needed on a 24-hour basis, but rather at certain times in the afternoon and evening, according to staff, passengers and other stakeholders I have spoken to.

“While I welcome the addition of 800 additional Gardai and 400 civilian staff, as well as Garda initiatives such as Operation Citizen, I believe that there is now a clear and urgent need for the Gardai to develop a dedicated Public Transport Unit, which will counter anti-social behaviour on our trains, trams and buses."

Read More

Power being cut on Luas line could have led to fatalities

More in this section

Ghislaine Maxwell court case Victim of privilege: How Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers tried to make her seem likeable 
Omicron may be less effective at attacking lungs than previous Covid variants Omicron may be less effective at attacking lungs than previous Covid variants
Hazardous conditions expected overnight as yellow fog warning in effect for six counties Hazardous conditions expected overnight as yellow fog warning in effect for six counties
LuasvandalismCrimeAnti-social behaviourtransportPublic Transport
<p>The scene at O'Connell Street in Birr is currently preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, and local diversions have been put in place. File Picture: </p>

Several injured as car driven by teen suspected of drink driving ploughs into crowd

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices