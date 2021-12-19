Several injured as car driven by teen suspected of drink driving ploughs into crowd

A number of people had a lucky escape after a car, driven by a teen suspected of drink-driving, mounted a kerb and hit pedestrians in Offaly.

At approximately 12:20am this morning, a car hit a number of pedestrians after mounting a footpath at O'Connell Street in Birr.

Gardaí arrived to the scene a short time later and arrested the driver - a male juvenile in his late teens - on suspicion of drink-driving.

He was then taken Birr Garda Station, where a blood sample was provided.

The juvenile has since been released, pending further investigations.

A number of people were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with injuries.

None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

The scene at O'Connell Street in Birr is currently preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak with any road users or pedestrians who were in the Emmet Square or O'Connell Street areas of Birr between 12:15am and 12:20am last night.

Anyone with camera footage, including dashcam, has been asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information should to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.