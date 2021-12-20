Landmarks to turn green as part of Samaritans event

Landmarks nationwide will be illuminated in green to remind those in need that help is always available. 

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 00:00
Steven Heaney

Major landmarks around the country will be illuminated in green on Tuesday night as part of Samaritans 'Longest Night' campaign.

December 21 marks the Winter Solstice  — the longest night of the year, with the sun due to set around 4.24pm.

Over the last few years, Samaritans have used the date to remind their callers and anyone in need that help is available during their darkest hours, particularly over Christmas.

The Rock of Cashel, Kilkenny Castle, Stormont, the Convention Centre, and the US embassy in Dublin will be among the dozens of buildings and monuments to light up.

In Cork, Blackrock Castle and Cork City Hall — both of which went green last year — will again be part of the event.

"Christmas is a time when, despite all the hype, some people feel more alone and isolated than ever," said Dorothy Ring, who has volunteered with Samaritans on Christmas Day for the last decade.

I cannot stress how wonderful it is to be able to connect and empathise for even a small amount of time to help someone get through their day.

Ms Ring said she chooses to volunteer on December 25 so that those in need know there is "a listening ear" just a phone or email away, 24/7.

Over the course of last December, Samaritans answered almost 35,000 calls, with the majority of callers expressing concerns over loneliness and isolation.

"Because of the dedication of our volunteers, many people will have someone to talk to if they’re feeling lonely or upset over Christmas," said executive director of Samaritans Ireland, Niall Mulligan.

We are also delighted that so many landmarks across the country are lighting up on the Longest Night to show the public we’re here for them when needed most.

On Tuesday night, landmarks illuminating in green can be shared across social media tagging @SamaritansIRL and using the hashtags #LongestNight #SamaritansLongestNight.

  • Anyone in need can contact Samaritans 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on freephone 116 123, by email at jo@samaritans.ie or by visiting www.samaritans.ie

