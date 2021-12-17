Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin woman, 52

Elizabeth Redmond is missing from her Artane home in Dublin.

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 18:01
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in locating a Dublin woman who went missing last weekend.

Elizabeth Redmond, 52, is missing from her home in Artane, Dublin 5, since Sunday December 12.

Elizabeth is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slim build with brown hair and green eyes. 

It is not known what Elizabeth was wearing at the time she went missing.

"Gardaí and Elizabeth’s family are concerned for her welfare," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Department of Housing to send fake phishing emails to staff to see if they fall for scams

