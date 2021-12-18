Helpline responded to over 7,000 child poisoning cases last year

A medical helpline responded to more than 7,000 poisoning cases involving children under 14 last year — with almost 6,000 aged under four.

While most children had yet to present with symptoms, of those that did, most were experiencing mild to moderate symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, but 10 children had already developed “severe symptoms”.

The primary cause was accidental consumption of medications, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, household cleaning products and detergents, chemical products, and multivitamins.

In farms, weed killer has among the more common substances ingested.

In its 2020 annual report, the National Poisons Information Centre of Ireland said that of the 11,647 enquiries it received from health staff and the general public, calls from the latter group has increased dramatically over the years.

Enquiries on the public helpline more than trebled, from 2,000 calls in 2011 to 6,325 in 2020.

The centre said it extended the operating hours of the Public Poisons Line in 2012, from 8am to 10pm daily — but pointed out that it has “no dedicated funding” to advertise the Public Poisons Line to members of the public.

It said the centre received 7,085 poisoning enquiries from the public last year, some 5,947 of them (84%) involving children under the age of four.

It said the bulk of children (83%) were not yet showing symptoms, with 16% showing minor or moderate symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, or a mild local skin reaction.

“Ten patients had severe symptoms, and there were no fatalities," the report stated.

Medications were the most common type of agent involved. The top enquiries concerned paracetamol, ibuprofen, and multivitamin products, as in previous years.

It received a total of 11,383 poisoning enquiries, taking in older children and adults.

Of the information available, two-thirds of the poisonings were accidental and 11% were intentional, while the remaining 16% were medication errors.

Over 90% of incidents occurred in the home.

Of the 11,383 enquiries, 70% showed no symptoms at the time, while 23% displayed minor symptoms.

Some 357 cases (3%) had moderate signs, including repeated vomiting and minor cardiac features.

Just 1% (121 cases) had severe signs and symptoms including coma, liver function abnormalities, and severe hypotension.

The centre followed up on 152 of the more severe cases.

It found that 97 people recovered completely, 16 patients had suffered a long-term impact, one person suffered a permanent impact, and nine patients had died.

NPIC Public Poisons Line 01 8092166 (8am to 10pm)