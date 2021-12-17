Talk to Joe? Make sure you've the right number as 1850 phone numbers to be scrapped 

“1850 715 815” is an instantly recognisable number to anyone who tunes into RTÉ Radio One before 2pm on a weekday.

But the number to get through to Liveline with Joe Duffy was changed earlier this month to coincide with a decision from the communication sector regulator to scrap phone numbers beginning with 1850, 1890, and 076.

A range of organisations have regularly used phone numbers that begin with these digits, including charities, businesses, and other bodies. Retailers and banks, for example, would also use such numbers for customer care or technical support, while charities may have used such numbers for helplines.

Since 2018, ComReg has been introducing measures to address the cost of ringing what are referred to as “non-geographic numbers”, and reduce “caller confusion about the different number ranges”.

In 2019, it introduced reduced tariffs for calling such numbers and its “final step” will scrap three sets of the numbers on December 31.

From January 1, the amount of non-geographic numbers will be reduced from five to two and the only ones remaining will be the freephone 1800 numbers and the 0818 standard rate numbers.

Calls to 1800 numbers will be free while calls to 0818 numbers are included in customer call bundles that include calls to landlines or, out of bundle, are charged at the standard rate which is no more than the cost of calling a landline.

ComReg said that for organisations, the cost of maintaining 1800 numbers has reduced significantly since the introduction of new wholesale charges last year. And there is generally no per-call cost to an organisation for receiving an 0818 call.

The regulator has urged organisations that still use 1850, 1890, or 076 to contact their telecoms operator and switch to new numbers immediately. They are also urged to inform their customers, or anyone who uses the number, of the change.

It has also told customers to check online for new numbers and make sure they’re aware of the new contact details for important services.

ComReg commissioner Robert Mourik said: “For almost three years, ComReg has worked collaboratively and with great effort with telecoms operators to improve the Irish non-geographic number platform.

“This change will lead to real benefits for both consumers and organisations who rely on these numbers, including significant cost savings and removing caller confusion about the different number ranges.”

Oh, and the number for Joe Duffy now? It’s 0818 715 815.