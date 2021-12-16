Brandon report on incidents of sexual abuse at Donegal facility published

The HSE has published the executive summary of the Brandon report into incidents of sexual abuse by a resident at an HSE-run disability centre in Co Donegal.

The review examined the serious incidents at the facilities in which a resident in St Joseph’s hospital in Stranorlar carried out the sexual abuse against other residents.

In a statement, the HSE said it would like to apologise “to residents and their families for the failings in care” at an HSE residential and day care service for adults with intellectual disability.

“The HSE fully accepts the findings of the National Independent Review Panel (the Brandon report),” it said in a statement.

“The HSE received the initial report in August 2020 by which time ‘Brandon’ was no longer residing in the service.

“On receipt of the report, the HSE acted immediately to seek assurance as to the current safety of the residents within the relevant service.

“The HSE’s primary concern is the current safety of residents.” The abuse was carried out by a fellow resident, given the name “Brandon” in the report.

The report has identified 18 residents who were sexually assaulted by ‘Brandon’ throughout January 2003 to November 2011.

The reports states that the first recorded incident of sexual assault by the resident was January 28 1997.

A further three incidents of inappropriate sexual behaviour were noted from 1997 to December 2002.

The report said that these earlier records suggest that managers knew about the sexual assaults before 2003.

From 2003 onwards the number of incidents of ‘Brandon’s’ sexually inappropriate behaviours increased, the report added.

The first recorded incident in 2003 occurred on January 16 2003 when ‘Brandon’ was observed to be touching another resident “inappropriately”.

In the period 2003 to 2011 he engaged in a “vast number of highly abusive and sexually intrusive behaviours”.

“Evidence available on file would suggest that Brandon regularly targeted particular individuals and was able to identify particularly vulnerable residents whom he pursued relentlessly,” the report stated.