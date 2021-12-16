Overnight cyberattack hits Coombe IT system but hospital services continue

Cyberhackers struck again last night, this time targeting the Coombe maternity hospital in Dublin.

The attack took place overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, and the hospital has now “locked down” all IT networks and systems.

A spokeswoman said this was done “on a precautionary basis” and they are working with the HSE to fix the problem.

“We wish to reassure all of those accessing our services that these services are continuing as normal,” she said.

In May this year, the Coombe was one of the hospitals hit by the Conti ransomware gang who targeted the whole HSE. At that time their imaging system known as NIMIS was completely down, and the hospital had to revert to paper charts to keep track of patients.

A paper-based system was also installed to start the Covid vaccination programme for pregnant women.

The HSE said it was aware of the ransomware attack but said there is no evidence of any impact beyond the Coombe.

"We are aware of a ransomware attack on IT systems at the Coombe," it said in a statement.

"This has impacted several systems in the hospital. HSE teams are working with colleagues in the Coombe and have disconnected the facility from the National Health Network. At this point, we have not seen evidence of an impact external to the Coombe Hospital but we are continuing, with external support, to assess whether there is any broader impact. We will share further information as we have it."