Q&A: What are the key dates for posting your presents and cards this Christmas?

An Post has issued a reminder to those yet to post parcels and cards this Christmas to make haste and get them sent out so they can arrive on time for the big day in just nine days time.

The national network handles around two million packages and letters every day, a figure that triples each year during the Christmas season.

An Post has flagged the all-important dates to ensure post arrives on time for the big day, which is just nine days away.

Parcels and cards to Irish addresses

You have until December 23 to post out packages and cards to other Irish addresses.

Parcels and cards to the UK

These will need to be posted on December 20 at the very latest, even if using Express Post.

Parcels and cards to Europe

The last day you can post a letter or parcel in order for it to arrive at its European destination before Christmas Day is December 18.

Will my post definitely arrive on time if posted internationally?

An Post has said that “International mail delivery times are estimates and subject to local postal operator delays”.

What about Christmas Eve?

There will be no mail collection on December 24, but you’ll still be able to receive any post you get.

How many days do I have until these deadlines?

You can find out here, it gives you the amount of time you have left to send off your post right down to the second.

What will the post office opening hours be like over Christmas?

This Saturday December 18, post offices will open from 9am to 5.30pm this Saturday, though they will remain closed on Sunday.

Normal hours resume next week, expect for Christmas Eve when they will open from 9am to 1pm.

After this, they’ll remain closed until Thursday after Christmas, when they’ll open for two days before closing for New Year’s weekend.

Christian Doyle (7) pictured getting his letter off to Santa.

Any advice for posting packages?

Pack mail items correctly and securely and if there is more than one item in a package, wrap each one separately in bubble wrap.

Shake the package to ensure there’s enough padding, you don’t want items moving around inside.

An Post advise using strong tape used for sealing shipping packages, and avoid cellophane, masking tape or string.

How can I make sure it gets to where it’s going?

Use clear, legible capital letters or a printed label when writing names and addresses.

Always include a sender's name and address on the front top left hand corner of mail items so it can be returned if it can’t be sent.

“Check the correct postage for each destination, mail type and service,” An Post advises. “Include an airmail sticker if posting abroad.”

What can’t I send?

Pop the batteries out of any toys and avoid sending liquids. You can check out the full list of prohibited items here.

What about money or valuables?

An Post suggests checking at your local Post Office or calling 01 705 7600 for advice on sending valuables or transferring money.

Can I still send letters to Santa?

Absolutely, send it in the next few days and Santa's helpers in An Post will make sure that you receive a personal reply from the great man himself just before Christmas.

Templates can be found here, and be sure to clearly write your name and address.

You can then post your letter to: Santa Claus, North Pole (using an 'N' rate stamp)