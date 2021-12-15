Carbon emissions drop 'less than amount needed' for 2030 targets despite pandemic lull

Carbon emissions from energy use declined during the pandemic lull in 2020 - but they still did not fall to the level needed to meet Ireland's 2030 emissions targets.

That is just one of the findings from a Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) report, which added that total energy consumption fell by 8.7%.

"Practically all reductions in energy consumption were localised to the transport sector because of reduced mobility during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oil use decreased by 16.5% - the largest annual reduction observed to date - largely due to reduced transport energy use," the SEAI said.

In its Energy In Ireland report, the SEAI added that energy-related emissions, including international aviation, fell by 11.4% or 4.3 million tonnes of CO2.

We published our annual Energy in Ireland report, profiling the trends in energy use and related CO2 emissions for 2020. Ireland’s total energy use in 2020 was down almost 9%, due largely to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/47LS1GaJyf #EnergyinIreland pic.twitter.com/bXGp7cN3n9 — SEAI (@SEAI_ie) December 15, 2021

"Almost half of the observed CO2 reductions are due to the drop in international aviation, with a 78% reduction in passenger numbers and a 65% reduction in flight numbers."

However, when taking out air travel, the picture changed, it found. Energy-related CO2 emissions excluding international aviation decreased by 6.3% or 2.1 million tonnes, it said.

"This is less than the amount that will need to be achieved on average every year from 2021 to 2030 to meet our long-term decarbonisation goals."

Renewables

Ireland also failed to meet its 2020 targets for renewable energy use. Renewable energy includes the likes of wind and solar power.

"The overall share of renewable energy was 13.5%, compared to the target of 16%. Ireland succeeded against its EU 2020 renewable energy target for transport (10.2% vs. 10%), and just missed its renewable energy target for electricity (39.1% vs. 40%)," the SEAI said.

Ireland achieved just half its 2020 renewable energy target for heating and cooling - 6.3% vs. 12%, it added.

Despite this, energy from renewable sources grew by 8.9% in 2020, the report found.

Chief executive of the SEAI, William Walsh, said that early data from 2021 indicates that energy use in the transport sector is returning to pre-Covid-19 levels.

"It is notable that the reduction in CO2 emissions seen in 2020 is less than the amount that will need to be achieved every year from 2021 to 2030 to meet our long-term decarbonisation goals.

"Now more than ever, it is essential that we accelerate the elimination of fossil fuels with energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and increase sustainable energy practices across all sectors.”