Ireland's newest citizens: 'I knew nothing besides Bono and Father Ted'

“I knew nothing about Ireland prior to coming here besides Bono and Father Ted."

Those were the words of Muhammad Pathan, one of Ireland's 1,800 new citizens, some of whom have shared stories of hope and pride as they celebrate their newfound status.

Mr Pathan came to Ireland from Tanzania 17 years ago to study to be a doctor.

“The weather was a huge shock,” he said.

“Now, it’s funny, when I told my colleagues that I’ve gotten my citizenship, they said I always seemed like someone Irish, with the craic and banter."

Mr Pathan works as a doctor in Tipperary.

“This horrible virus has affected everyone on the planet in some way or another. It's been a tough couple of years in the hospital and I also personally lost my dad to Covid a year ago, so this piece of news is really one little bright light in the darkness of recent times."

Viveca Amato was in her 60s when she took a leap of faith 10 years ago to move across the world, from Boston to Listowel, to set up a new life.

Viveca Amato: "I met my partner, he came to visit me in the US first but then I came over here, and I fell in love with Ireland."

“It was a little love story. I met my partner, he came to visit me in the US first but then I came over here, and I fell in love with Ireland,” she said.

“I love the peace and the tranquillity, the personalities of people and the humour, the love and the hospitality, the beauty and the history. If I ever meet Irish people in America their hearts are still here, and understandably so.

“This is my country now, and it’s finally official. I’m now praying that at some point, my family, children or grandchildren, will come over here as well, they made the mistake of visiting me and now they really want to,” she said.

Catherine Tattersall grew up in Cheshire, UK, and moved to Ireland 45 years ago after she met her husband.

Since then, she has become totally absorbed by Irish culture, learning the language so she could become a science teacher, and even taking up the tin whistle.

She is passionate about getting children involved in science and now works as a schools liaison officer for Sci-Fest, the largest second-level science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fair programme in Ireland.

Catherine Tattersall: “I feel that the only way I can remain European is to go this route, but besides that, I am quite proud to be Irish."

Ms Tattersall never felt she had to put a “rubberstamp” on her Irishness, describing her family as European.

“I got quite angry in 2016 when the Brexit vote happened because suddenly my European citizenship had been taken away. My parents narrowly survived the second world war and they would have had a real passion for the European project. I’m a believer in that too,” she said.

“I feel that the only way I can remain European is to go this route, but besides that, I am quite proud to be Irish. My kids are Irish, my husband is Irish, my grandkids are Irish, so I'm the final one to join the family,” she said.

Raquel Ferraz: “Irish citizenship is something that I’ve always wanted, I’m so happy."

Raquel Ferraz was a history teacher in Brazil, and came to Ireland to study Irish history. Ten years on, she has two children and is one of the founders of Sisi, a women’s survivor group.

Ms Ferraz is passionate about helping others and is currently doing an online course to become a counsellor. She says her new Irish citizenship opens doors she never considered before, and she hopes she can now realise her dream of becoming a psychotherapist.

“Sisi is funding my online counselling course, but I couldn't afford anything bigger. Now because I'm Irish I can apply for third-level education to be a psychotherapist, to help women and kids that are going through domestic violence and having a difficult time,” she said.

“Irish citizenship is something that I’ve always wanted, I’m so happy. I’m also very into politics and like to give my opinion, so I can’t wait to be able to vote,” she said.

Yassine En-Neyah has grown up in Ireland, having moved from Morocco when he was eight years old. He kicked off his soccer career in his local Corduff FC in Blanchardstown, and represented Ireland until he was 16, and needed an Irish passport to go any further in the green jersey.

Now 21, En-Neyah has been going from strength to strength in his professional career. He spent four years at English Championship side Nottingham Forest, including making his debut in the FA Cup against Chelsea. After leaving Forest this summer, he joined League of Ireland club Shelbourne and helped them wrap up the First Division. Along the way he put the finishing touches on a 11-pass move that brought fans and neutrals alike to their feet.

Yassine En-Neyah during his Nottingham Forest days. He joined League of Ireland club Shelbourne this year and helped them wrap up the First Division. Photo: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto

Following the end of the League of Ireland season, En-Neyah is weighing up his options, but his long-term dream has always been to play for Ireland.

“Now I’ve got my Irish passport so I can continue playing for Ireland,” he said. “I’ve missed it the last few years. I’m proud now to play for Ireland again and represent the country I grew up in,” he said.

“All my friends are in Ireland, my family are all Irish citizens, I felt a bit left out because I didn’t have my Irish passport. Now I’ve got it, I can be proud of it, and I finally feel like I’m part of the family,” he said.