Blood transfusion service warns of supply shortages before Christmas

Multiple blood donation clinics were cancelled due to Storm Barra and the service has also experienced ongoing challenges with donor availability due to Covid-19. File photo

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 15:01
Liz Dunphy

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) needs some 12,000 blood donations for Christmas after many donor appointments were cancelled due to Storm Barra.

Babies require blood that is no more than five days old and, on any given day, 200 patients receive transfusions in Irish hospitals making the need for blood constant.

The IBTS is now urging donors to 'give the priceless gift of life this Christmas' and to make a special effort to give blood leading up to and over the Christmas and New Year period. 

Multiple blood donation clinics were cancelled due to Storm Barra and the service has also experienced ongoing challenges with donor availability due to Covid-19.

“We need to collect 12,000 donations before and during the Christmas period, to safely support the health service into the New Year,” Barry Doyle, Acting Operations Director with the IBTS said.

“We are arranging extra clinics on Sunday 19th December, Friday 24th and Friday 31st December." 

Special clinics will also be arranged on the public holidays on December 28 and January 3. 

These clinics are especially vital for collecting blood for young babies, who can only receive blood which is no more than 5 days old since collection, he said.

“On any given day, 200 patients receive transfusions in Irish hospitals, and the demand for blood, even over Christmas, is constant. 

"We rely on our donors and are urging them to give a priceless gift this Christmas, the gift of life.

“Donor appointments are done entirely on the phone with donors being pre-screened before an appointment is made for them to attend the donation clinic, to avoid unnecessary attendance. We are asking donors to help us support the health service by making an appointment when they receive a text from us," Mr Doyle said.

Further clinic information can be found on www.giveblood.ie.

