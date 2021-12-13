Irish Rail signs €318m deal to secure electric-powered rail carriages

A landmark deal that will see 750 new rail carriages for Dublin's Dart system, including 95 electric-powered in the next three years, could be extended to Cork in the future.

Iarnród Éireann's deal with French train manufacturing specialist Alstom is the "largest and most sustainable ever order of fleet for Ireland’s public transport network", the national rail firm said.

The initial order of 95 carriages will see six sets of five-carriage conventional electric trains and 13 sets of five-carriage battery-electric trains for the Dart at a cost of €318m.

The €318m includes a one-off design cost that Iarnród Éireann said would not apply to future orders, thereby ensuring costs will be less in subsequent phases of the 750-carriage plan.

The initial phase will see new battery-electric carriages on Drogheda to Dublin northern commuter services, as well as new electric carriages on existing Malahide/Howth to Bray/Greystones Dart trains, the firm said.

Under the National Development Plan, the Dart's range will be stretched from 50km to three times that as part of the Dublin Dart+ expansion.

French firm Alstom, which is currently valued at about €11.35bn, has been involved in some of the best-known rail systems in Europe, including France's high-speed TGV and the Channel Tunnel's Eurostar.

Iarnród Éireann said the deal could extend to Cork and Limerick and other regions in the future.

"The framework order for up to 750 carriages over the coming decade does provide the potential for fleet investment beyond the current National Development Plan. As a result, battery-electric carriages for enhancing regional city rail services could be considered as part of this framework.

"Further phases of Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy will require additional fleet, and subject to funding, carriages under this framework could be considered as an option for Cork and other regional cities," a spokesperson said.