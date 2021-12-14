Taoiseach wants 'all hands on deck' to tackle Omicron threat

People will now be able to receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine just three months after their second dose.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night confirmed that he had accepted a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to reduce the gap between the second dose and the booster.

Mr Donnelly said boosters will continue to be offered in the priority order previously recommended.

The new advice reverses the previous policy of needing to wait at least five months after your second dose before you can get a booster. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine were eligible for a booster after just three months.

It comes as the Taoiseach told the Irish Examiner that Ireland is to adopt an “all hands on deck” approach to ramping up the Covid booster campaign amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant.

Micheál Martin said the HSE is finalising a plan, due to be announced tomorrow, that will focus on increasing capacity in the vaccination system, by potentially extending opening hours at vaccine centres and making the jab available from more GPs and pharmacies.

The rollout is to be extended to people in their 40s next, with high-priority children — those with underlying health conditions — also to be vaccinated in the days ahead.

“There are three main channels in terms of the vaccination program - vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies. The HSE is, as we speak, working through models to see how we can extend all three channels,” Mr Martin said.

He revealed the EU is poised to give approval to Pfizer and Moderna within days to develop a vaccine specifically for the Omicron variant, underlining the seriousness with which the EU views the threat.

Mr Martin said the data coming from the UK is worrying. The virus rate is doubling every two to three days. Omicron now accounts for about 40% of the cases in London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who warned of a tidal wave of infection as he launched an ambitious Covid booster shot programme on Sunday, announced the first recorded death of a person in the UK with the Omicron variant yesterday.

Mr Martin said there is no doubt that dealing with the Omicron wave will be challenging here too.

“The potential volume and scale of Omicron worries me, in terms of the sheer numbers,” he said.

“It won’t be as easy to avoid getting it, especially from what we’re hearing from the UK, in particular.”

He said the government’s focus this week will be on ramping up the booster campaign here and that while there have been reports of long queues and of hundreds of people being turned away from some vaccination centres, in general, the campaign has worked well.

A record 2,460 people got booster jabs at the Cork City Hall vaccination centre between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Mr Martin said: “They have been motoring well and getting a lot of people done and I think it has been quite successful from the HSE’s point of view. But there is potential for more utilisation of pharmacies - about 500 of a potential 1,200 are operating at the moment. So we will be, this week, putting a call out again.”

He praised GPs for doing a lot of the heavy-lifting in terms of vaccinating older age cohorts earlier in the year but he said more is required now with the threat of Omicron looming.

“The issue that has yet to be determined is the severity of the actual variant in terms of making people very sick, requiring hospitalisation and intensive care. There is a lot of worry and a lot of concern about it.”

He also insisted that the government will be following the advice of NIAC around administering the first jabs to immunocompromised children, with most children aged between five and 11 not expected to get their jabs until early in the new year, with the time between vaccines and booster jabs for adults also being kept under constant review.