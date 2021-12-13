€62m in funding promised to help schools purchase air filters

HEPA air filters can now be purchased by more schools after €62m in funding for minor works has been promised to primary, special, and post-primary schools to help fight Covid-19.

A further €10m in grant funding is to be made available to childcare and early learning sectors to improve ventilation in these settings.

Education Minister Norma Foley will today announce a minor works grant of €45m for primary schools and special schools to tackle Covid-19.

Education Minister Norma Foley. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Once-off funding of €17m to cover Covid-related minor works will also be available for post-primary schools.

Schools will decide themselves how best to use this funding. Maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds, improvement or replacement of mechanical and electrical services, furniture and physical education equipment, floor coverings, window blinds and IT-related equipment are some of the areas that can be paid for with the new grants.

Ms Foley said: “This significant increase in funding for schools will enable them to address both their minor works requirements and also to address small-scale ventilation improvements.

"This funding also provides an opportunity for schools to enhance their outdoor learning environments for use as the weather permits.

Schools may also apply for emergency works grant assistance to address larger-scale issues on a permanent basis.”

Meanwhile, Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman has also announced a suite of new Covid-19 measures to support the early learning and childcare sector.

These include a €10m grant to improve ventilation and fund other measures in the effort to reduce viral transmission.

Students studying early learning and childcare related courses will also, on a temporary basis, be released where possible from colleges to work directly in the sectors.

An accelerated assessment to work process has been introduced for students currently enrolled on a recognised level 6, 7, or 8 course, and have completed the equivalent of a level 5 award. Details will be available here.

Temporary posts will be advertised on www.myccc.ie from this week.

An updated Covid-19 resource pack will be disseminated to support early learning and childcare providers, including childminders, to raise awareness among staff and parents of the current public health guidance.