Merchy Christmas market allows fans meet their favourite bands

After yet another year where restrictions have - and continue to have - a severe impact on performers' earnings, the “Merchy” Christmas market is back, allowing fans to meet their favourite artists face to face, support them directly by buying merch, and also help raise money for a great cause.

What started last year as the “wacky idea” of Conor Cusack, manager to Northern Irish electronic folk pair Saint Sister, is now back and better for its second year.

On December 18 and 19, up to 60 Irish artists will be running their own stalls at the Merchy Market in the Grand Social in Dublin from 10am to 4pm, selling merch (cash only) and catching up with fans they haven’t been able to see without live shows.

While admission is free, there is also a suggested donation of €5 to Dublin Simon Community at the door.

Artists in this year's market line-up include Saint Sister, Kneecap, Gemma Dunleavy, Pillow Queens, Sorcha Richardson, The Mary Wallopers, and Wyvern Lingo, with more to be announced.

“It's a real, terrible shame that with the latest announcement all these gigs have had to be pulled, and it's pretty unviable now for people to put on concerts," said Mr Cusack.

The revenue that you make from streaming is so negligible, that a lot of artists survive on touring, and touring is so expensive that often when you go on tour the money that you make in profit is the merch that you've sold at the end of it.

“Having this opportunity with the market, if an artist sells enough merch it could be the difference of six months of runway for them, through a very uncertain time,” he added.

Mr Cusack said that aside from helping to support artists, the magic of the event is for fans to be able to meet and chat with all their favourite acts under one roof.

“It's bananas. Every artist is there in person, and you can go up and say 'hey I really like your record, can you sign it for me?'.

"I can’t stress how great it is to see fans meet all these big bands, no egos, it’s just a great craic day when it’s badly needed,” he said.