The Mick Clifford Podcast: John Twiss - justice delayed

Last week the cabinet recommended a presidential pardon for John Twiss, a 34-year-old man who was hanged for a murder he didn’t commit in 1895.
Twiss, a native of Castleisland in Co Kerry, was convicted on flimsy and manufactured evidence of the murder in Newmarket, Co Cork of a man who was an agent for landlords.
Even before he was executed his case was recognised as a grave injustice.
A petition signed by 40,000 people was presented to the Lord Lieutenant in Dublin but to no avail.
Today, we examine the John Twiss case, including contemporaneous newspaper reports from the time.