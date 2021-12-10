One in three consumers to borrow to fund Christmas 

As many as one in three consumers expect to have to borrow to fund their Christmas spending, according to research by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The average family will spend almost €1,300 in the run-up to Christmas, the CCPC found.

The research revealed that, despite 65% of consumers using their savings to fund their seasonal spending, one in three said they intended to borrow to help cover their Christmas costs this year.

Credit cards (29%) were found to be the most popular form of credit this festive season, followed by store finance options (4%) such as hire purchase or ‘buy now, pay later’ credit arrangements. A further 4% of respondents plan to sell investments to cover their Christmas costs, while 3% intend to avail of a traditional loan from a bank or credit union.

"Although there are now many different ways and means to access credit, it’s important for consumers to remember that all credit options come at a cost. Even credit options which may seem like easy solutions, such as credit cards or store finance, can be very expensive if you stretch your repayments out into the new year," said Grainne Griffin, director of communications with the CCPC.

It’s crucial that consumers keep track of their debts and when repayments will fall due."

She welcomed the fact that two in three consumers have savings they will use to fund their Christmas expenses.

"We know that, where you can afford it, having a savings account that you can dip in to for these kinds of short-term additional expenses is one of the most effective ways that consumers can increase their financial resilience and manage their overall financial wellbeing," she added.

A majority of people surveyed said they would spend about the same as they did over Christmas 2020, while one in five plan to spend more this year.

An increase in prices was the most commonly cited reason for those spending more, followed by 52% wanting to make this Christmas extra special.

While 46% said they have more presents to buy, 45% just felt like splurging this Christmas.

CCPC has the following advice for consumers:

Make a list of all the items that you intend to buy;

Set your credit limit if you do need to borrow;

Consider consolidating your debt by using a personal loan;

Research your finance options;

Limit your credit card spending;

Check the terms and conditions of ‘buy now, pay later’ credit options;

Make a new year repayments plan.