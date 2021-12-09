Second case of Omicron variant detected in Ireland

A second case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland, according to Gisaid, an international tracking service.

The first case of the variant detected in the country was identified on December 1.

The State’s National Virus Reference Laboratory, which tracks variants in the country, submitted an update on the variant to Gisaid on Wednesday.

No details of the case, such as whether it was travel-related, have been confirmed.

Studies have suggested Omicron is more transmissible than other Covid strains, and a booster may be needed for full protection.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer, said that other potential cases are being investigated and there will be further cases.

"I have no doubt will be further cases. No doubt," Dr Henry said.

"There is a marker for this but it's not absolutely specific - that's the S gene dropout - and at this point in time quite a number of S gene dropouts are being investigated in sequence.

"I have no doubt many of those will be confirmed as Omicron cases."

HSE chief, Paul Reid told a Covid media briefing that Omicron will become dominant here.

“We expect it is only a matter of time before we are looking at significant numbers of cases of Omicron, he said.

"We expect it to become more dominant. The timeframe is unknown.”

More to follow