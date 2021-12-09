Second case of Omicron variant detected in Ireland

Second case of Omicron variant detected in Ireland

A second case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland, according to an international tracking service.

Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 17:12
Greg Murphy

A second case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland, according to Gisaid, an international tracking service.

The first case of the variant detected in the country was identified on December 1.

The State’s National Virus Reference Laboratory, which tracks variants in the country, submitted an update on the variant to Gisaid on Wednesday.

No details of the case, such as whether it was travel-related, have been confirmed.

Studies have suggested Omicron is more transmissible than other Covid strains, and a booster may be needed for full protection.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer, said that other potential cases are being investigated and there will be further cases.

"I have no doubt will be further cases. No doubt," Dr Henry said.

"There is a marker for this but it's not absolutely specific - that's the S gene dropout - and at this point in time quite a number of S gene dropouts are being investigated in sequence. 

"I have no doubt many of those will be confirmed as Omicron cases."

HSE chief, Paul Reid told a Covid media briefing that Omicron will become dominant here.

“We expect it is only a matter of time before we are looking at significant numbers of cases of Omicron, he said. 

"We expect it to become more dominant. The timeframe is unknown.”

More to follow

More in this section

Fired NCT team leader claims whistleblower was ex-wife making 'malicious' allegations Fired NCT team leader claims whistleblower was ex-wife making 'malicious' allegations
Brexit Government objects to UK's plan for pre-travel clearance into the North for EU citizens
Free phone roaming to stay in Europe for another decade  Free phone roaming to stay in Europe for another decade 
#COVID-19
Second case of Omicron variant detected in Ireland

Blow for Shannon Airport as Philadelphia route axed

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices