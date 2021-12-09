Covid boosters for those aged 50 to 59 to start today

Boosters vaccines for Covid-19 for those aged between 50 and 59 will start today.

Prior to Thursday, boosters were being offered to healthcare workers, people over the age of 60, those living in a nursing home or a long-term healthcare facility and people aged 16 to 59 with an underlying condition.

The booster can be administered five months after the second vaccine dose.

If you had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, you need to wait at least 3 months.

People will not need to register for a booster dose. Those under the age of 70 will get a text message from the HSE with a vaccination centre appointment when your booster is due.

If you want to ask for a new appointment because you can't attend the one offered, you can reply to the message with the word ‘NEW’.

People don’t need to confirm the appointment but people do have to bring photo ID that shows your date of birth.

If the booster is due now, you may also be able to get a vaccine at a pharmacy or a walk-in vaccination clinic.

People over the age of 30 will be offered the Moderna or the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

If you are 29 or younger, you will be offered a single dose booster of the Pfizer vaccine.

Manufacturers have said that a third dose of the Pfizer jab is enough to combat the immediate threat of the Omicron variant.

The next cohorts to be offered a booster are people aged 16 and older who are pregnant, people aged 40 to 49 and people aged 16 to 39 – in stages with older age groups being called first.

The HSE has advised people that if they have had Covid since they were vaccinated, they should get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.