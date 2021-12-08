Storm Barra: Motorists advised to take care as roads remain closed across the country 

Storm Barra: Motorists advised to take care as roads remain closed across the country 

 A large Beech tree, infamously known as a 'widow maker' because of their destructive capabilities when they fall, lies accross the road at Dunloe Killarney during Storm Barra on Tuesday. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 07:43
Maeve Lee

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning following Storm Barra.

This morning, local authorities, businesses, and homeowners begin the clean-up after the Atlantic coast bore the brunt of the storm's rage with a number of road closures still in place.

Cork: Cork County Council is reporting that there were no major incidents reported overnight, however, there have been some reports of fallen trees.

They are asking motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads this morning.

The M8 also remains closed this morning at Fermoy due to a collision that occurred yesterday.

Kerry: The Suspension Bridge in Kenmare remains closed this morning as a result of flooding. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews are currently dealing with fallen trees on many routes so stay with us for updates.

N69 Six Crosses now CLEAR 

CLOSED: N70 Tralee-C'maine hairpin bends Listowel-Abbeyfeale Main St Ballybunion UHK-KCC at Rathass Anglont X, Killorglin Woodford, Listowel.

Earlier this morning, Kerry County Council advised that R555 road at Woodford, Listowel will be closed for several hours while a fallen tree is cleared.

Waterford: L-2020 Bog Road, Clonderkin will remain closed until after 9.00am this morning due to a fallen tree. Motorists should use alternative routes.

Tipperary: Gardaí across the Tipperary Division are reporting no major issues on the roads this morning although caution is still advised as there may be wind-blown debris in places, according to Tipp FM.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses also remain without power including over 400 in parts of Tipperary.

The majority of these are in the Cahir area where there are 325 customers are expected to be without supply until 9.30 tonight according to ESB Networks.

Other areas include Dundrum, Bouladuff, Clogheen and Fethard.

ESB Networks say crews are resuming work this morning to restore services.

Gardaí in Limerick and Clare have not been notified of any road closures as of yet.

Read More

Storm Barra: Schools remain closed in several counties as clean-up begins

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Mar 15, 2021 Northern Ireland records first cases of Omicron Covid variant
Christmas gift fundraiser Every child in direct provision to get Christmas gift after fundraiser
GP: Rethink booster vaccination strategy to combat no-shows GP: Rethink booster vaccination strategy to combat no-shows
#Storm Barra
Storm Barra: Motorists advised to take care as roads remain closed across the country 

Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in Galway collision

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices