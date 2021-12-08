Storm Barra: Motorists advised to take care as roads remain closed across the country 

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning following Storm Barra.

This morning, local authorities, businesses, and homeowners begin the clean-up after the Atlantic coast bore the brunt of the storm's rage with a number of road closures still in place.

Cork: Cork County Council is reporting that there were no major incidents reported overnight, however, there have been some reports of fallen trees.

They are asking motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads this morning.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads this morning, particularly during heavy rain & strong winds, not to drive through flood waters & be conscious of cyclists & pedestrians #StormBarra



Current road closures 👉 https://t.co/T7SdTnUotm pic.twitter.com/XKySzeOoGm — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 8, 2021

The M8 also remains closed this morning at Fermoy due to a collision that occurred yesterday.

Kerry: The Suspension Bridge in Kenmare remains closed this morning as a result of flooding. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews are currently dealing with fallen trees on many routes so stay with us for updates.

N69 Six Crosses now CLEAR

CLOSED: N70 Tralee-C'maine hairpin bends Listowel-Abbeyfeale Main St Ballybunion UHK-KCC at Rathass Anglont X, Killorglin Woodford, Listowel.

Earlier this morning, Kerry County Council advised that R555 road at Woodford, Listowel will be closed for several hours while a fallen tree is cleared.

R555 road at Woodford, Listowel will be closed for several hours while a fallen tree is cleared.



Travel with care on all routes today@radiokerrynews @ListowelAllian1 @JimmyMoloney pic.twitter.com/gTxgy0BEFd — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) December 8, 2021

Waterford: L-2020 Bog Road, Clonderkin will remain closed until after 9.00am this morning due to a fallen tree. Motorists should use alternative routes.

Tipperary: Gardaí across the Tipperary Division are reporting no major issues on the roads this morning although caution is still advised as there may be wind-blown debris in places, according to Tipp FM.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses also remain without power including over 400 in parts of Tipperary.

The majority of these are in the Cahir area where there are 325 customers are expected to be without supply until 9.30 tonight according to ESB Networks.

Other areas include Dundrum, Bouladuff, Clogheen and Fethard.

ESB Networks say crews are resuming work this morning to restore services.

Gardaí in Limerick and Clare have not been notified of any road closures as of yet.