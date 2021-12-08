Storm Barra: Schools remain closed in several counties as clean-up begins

Schools and early education will remain closed in at least 12 counties today, as local authorities, businesses, and homeowners begin the clean-up after the Atlantic coast bore the brunt of Storm Barra's rage.

The Department of Education advised schools and childcare facilities in red and orange weather warning areas to remain shut until advised otherwise. Third level was also advised to do so, but University College Cork and Munster Technological University decided to open.

The counties affected by the closures include Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, and Clare, as well as the rest of the west coast. Late last night, Met Éireann also increased the warning level in Dublin to orange as the trajectory of the storm remained unpredictable, with high winds expected in many areas.

It follows a day where crisis management meetings took place between Governmental departments, local authorities, weather experts, and other stakeholders as to how to tackle the damage left behind after record wind speeds and deluges of rain.

Tree surgeon brothers Gerard and TJ Brosnan clear a fallen tree on the Ring of Kerry outside Killarney. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Maddy O’Brien stands near a tree that fell into her garden in Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

According to the Department of Housing and Local Government, the storm still posed "life-threatening dangers to the public and, therefore, being outside, including travel, should be avoided in red/orange wind warning counties" while warnings were in place.

"Gusts of around 90kmh to 110kmh are expected widely inland," said the department. "Dangerous conditions are also expected at sea with marine warnings in place along all Irish coasts, including a red marine warning from Roche's Point to Valentia to Erris Head."

The status orange for Wednesday means "a combination of high waves, storm surge, and high tide", with coastal flooding expected and disruption to power and travel likely, said Met Éireann.

The department said that reports had come in from all around the country of spot flooding and fallen trees. Where conditions allow, local authority crews are clearing debris and trees blocking roads, it added.

West Cork was among the worst affected areas on Tuesday, with 28 homes flooded and power outages throughout.

By late last night, some 38,000 homes and businesses were still without power. While the ESB said it hoped many of these would be restored by Wednesday morning, it warned some would remain without power until Thursday. As the storm still had not powered out, more damage and interruptions to supply should be expected, said a spokesperson for the ESB.

Irish Water reported that the storm affected a number of plants, most notably in Cork and Kerry, where a number of supplies are without water and two precautionary boil water notices were issued.

Hospitals cancelled a number of appointments, according to the HSE, while a range of other services, such as flights from Cork Airport, were also closed.

The storm is the first major Atlantic storm this winter, with violent gusts of 157kmh recorded at the Fastnet lighthouse since 9am on Tuesday, where the wind speeds were averaging almost 135kmh.

A car makes its way through the floods on the South Mall, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork businesses bracing themselves for yet another round of flooding heartbreak were largely spared on Tuesday, as the morning deluge failed to materialise.

The River Lee breached its banks on several low-lying quays, as expected, in the half-hour ahead of the high spring tide just before 7.30am.

It spilled over the quays on Morrison’s Island and reached the South Mall, which was reduced to one lane of traffic for a short period, but the floodwaters did not reach Oliver Plunkett St and water on other low-lying streets had receded by 8.30am.

It reinforces the need for flood defences for Cork, said Cork Business Association president Eoin O’Sullivan, after "another sleepless night for business owners in flood risk areas".