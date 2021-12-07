Falling trees strike two cars as they drive past in separate incidents in Wicklow

Two motorists in Wicklow had a lucky escape this morning after each of the cars they were travelling in were hit by falling trees.

The first incident happened near the village of Newcastle, when a tree blown over by high winds landed on top of a Volkswagen Polo travelling nearby. The motorist, who has not been identified, was lifted to safety by emergency services personnel a short time later.

The second incident occurred when a car was struck by another falling tree close to Cloyne’s Cross near Ashford. The driver, a nurse and the sole occupant of the car, had to climb out the car window to safety.

After being treated at the scene by emergency services, the woman was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin with head and back injuries. Her condition is not believed to be serious.

Wicklow is currently under a status yellow wind warning.

As Storm Barra continues to batter the country, gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have advised motorists to drive with extreme caution and to avoid unnecessary journeys if possible.

Anyone driving should pay particular attention to the risk posed by falling trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

Members of the public should stay away from any fallen power lines and assume that they are live.

Anyone who comes across one should keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410

Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions, and up-to-date national weather forecasts can be read on Met Éireann's website.