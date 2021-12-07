Falling trees strike two cars as they drive past in separate incidents in Wicklow

Falling trees strike two cars as they drive past in separate incidents in Wicklow

The two vehicles struck by the falling trees. Pictures: Wicklow Fire Service/ Twitter

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 17:01
Steven Heaney

Two motorists in Wicklow had a lucky escape this morning after each of the cars they were travelling in were hit by falling trees.

The first incident happened near the village of Newcastle, when a tree blown over by high winds landed on top of a Volkswagen Polo travelling nearby. The motorist, who has not been identified, was lifted to safety by emergency services personnel a short time later.

The second incident occurred when a car was struck by another falling tree close to Cloyne’s Cross near Ashford. The driver, a nurse and the sole occupant of the car, had to climb out the car window to safety.

After being treated at the scene by emergency services, the woman was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin with head and back injuries. Her condition is not believed to be serious.

Wicklow is currently under a status yellow wind warning.

As Storm Barra continues to batter the country, gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have advised motorists to drive with extreme caution and to avoid unnecessary journeys if possible.  

Anyone driving should pay particular attention to the risk posed by falling trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

Members of the public should stay away from any fallen power lines and assume that they are live. 

Anyone who comes across one should keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410 

Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions, and up-to-date national weather forecasts can be read on Met Éireann's website.

Read More

Storm Barra: 50,000 homes and businesses without power as 'severe' winds continue to batter the country

More in this section

Storm Barra: National Emergency Group gives update on 'major disruption' Storm Barra: National Emergency Group gives update on 'major disruption'
Labradoodle portrait 'No legitimate breeder' will sell trendy crossbreeds, warns DSPCA
File Photo The Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has clashed with several of her European counterparts after they object Data protection watchdog rejects accusations it lobbied on behalf of tech giants
#Storm BarraPlace: WicklowOrganisation: Wicklow Fire Service
Three men have been charged with murdering Lyra McKee (PA)

Paris production company offices searched in Lyra McKee murder probe

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices