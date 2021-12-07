Cabinet agrees funding model to support freezing of childcare fees

A new funding model to support the freezing of childcare fees, improving the pay and conditions of childcare workers, and introducing targeted measures to address economic disadvantage has been signed off on by the Cabinet.

Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, announced the details of the new funding model for early learning and childcare on Tuesday, which he described as a "roadmap for really transformational change in the early learning and childcare sector."

"I think for too long the State has made inadequate investment in this sector, and really only played a minor role."

"The challenges that have resulted from that level of underinvestment is well known to everybody; There are unaffordable fees, services struggling, pay and conditions that do not reflect the importance of the work to children, to families and to society."

A new workforce plan for the sector was also announced on Tuesday.

Core funding

The reforms come on foot of a report by an expert group, published by the Department of Children, which recommended a new, additional funding stream, 'core funding', for the early learning and childcare sector to support services.

Providers who sign up for core funding should be required to take part in a new fee management system that involves an agreement not to increase parental fees from September 2021, it recommended. Providers who sign up should also be required to implement improvement measures for staff under the workforce development plan, and provide transparent financial reports.

The expert group also recommended the introduction of universal and targeted funding to tackle disadvantage, to be informed by the Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) and the DEIS model in schools.

It also recommended the continued provision of the universal Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme and the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) with "enhancements". Core funding will also support service providers to meet higher costs arising from pay increases, without the need for parental fees, according to the Minister.

Private childcare providers

While the report recommends that services should become "increasingly publicly-funded and publicly managed" Mr O'Gorman said there is going to continue to be a role for private providers. "Many of them are small businesses, but we believe we can work in partnership with them to provide a significant increase in the amount of funding particularly so they can pay their staff appropriate wages."

Fees remain high for many parents, he said. In order to set out the report, €78m is being made available in 2022, as well as €69m for a core funding stream, equivalent to €207m in a full year. Mr O'Gorman said he plans to focus on the "affordability" of childcare more in future budgets so that there are more savings for parents.