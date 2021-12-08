Praise for bystanders as Irish willing to attempt CPR on heart attack victims 

Irish people are among the most willing in the world to try CPR when they witness someone having a heart attack, with bystanders taking action in 84% of cases.

That is according to the annual report from the Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Register OHCAR Ireland (2020), and Irish people should be proud of this record, said Professor Conor Deasy, chair of the register.

The report shows last year there were 2,638 cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, and in 84% of these cases a bystander attempted to give CPR, often with assistance on the phone from the ambulance service.

“This is the first vital step in the chain of survival to save a life. Half of cardiac arrests are witnessed by bystanders – the person literally collapsed in front of them,” he said.

“The key step for the bystander was immediately calling 112 or 999; the call taker provides instructions to commence chest compressions and shout to someone to get you the nearest AED [automated external defibrillator].”

First shock 'key way' to improve survival rates

Prof Deasy, emergency department consultant at Cork University Hospital, said reducing time to the first shock is a “key way” to improve survival rates after heart attacks.

He urged the public to make sure there are working AEDs in their area, and to register them with the HSE’s National Ambulance Service.

When an individual suffers a cardiac arrest in the community, minutes matter in order to try and save that person’s life. The public have a vital role to play in responding to these emergencies.”

He said that chain of survival process is vital, adding: “We can be proud of ourselves as a country that we have such high levels of bystander chest compressions being performed.’’

Men made up 67% of the heart attack victims, and 6.1% benefited from an attempt at using a defibrillator before paramedics arrived.

Of the patients who were brought to hospitals, 164 survived to leave hospital alive with these more likely to be younger, urban dwellers who had their heart attack in a public place.

The report states: “Of those patients who collapsed in a public location, 38% survived compared to 24% in a private location.”

National director of HSE National Ambulance Service Robert Morton said: “The Irish public are great at participating to save a life, particularly in phoning 112 or 999 and starting CPR. This achievement is due to trojan work by many committed organisations over the last decade”.