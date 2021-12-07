Call for guidance for employers and workers during status red weather events

The Government has been urged to provide clear guidance for both employers and employees on what to do when a status red weather warning is issued.

Storm Barra made landfall on Tuesday, battering much of the country, with Cork, Kerry, and Clare subject to the most severe status red warning.

Under Met Éireann’s guidance, status red warnings are “rare and very dangerous weather conditions”. People are urged to take action to protect themselves and their property and to prepare for exceptional measures.

As a result, schools in the affected areas were closed, and the Department of Housing said: “The storm poses life-threatening dangers to the public and, therefore, being outside (including travel) should be avoided in red/orange wind warning counties.”

At a briefing of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, chair Keith Leonard said there were key public safety messages to convey during Storm Barra.

“[The advice for] people in red areas is to shelter indoors and for people in areas affected by orange warnings to only undertake absolutely necessary journeys and to stay indoors where possible,” he said.

Similarly, Cork County Council asked the public to “stay at home and avoid any unnecessary activity”.

Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly said that when such warnings are issued, there should be “clear guidance from Government as to what should and should not remain open”.

“On this occasion, we have again learned of a number of employers who are intent on their employees showing up for work, in counties where status red warnings are in place,” she said.

This will not be a lengthy storm and most employers will apply common sense, but guidance from Government should be in place.

"We should not be in this space.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy had also urged the Government to issue guidance on the matter.

In response to a query from the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise pointed to the Workplace Relations Commission’s guidance.

It says: “In general, there is no statutory entitlement for an employee to be paid if they cannot attend work because of extreme weather. Any more beneficial arrangement is a matter for agreement between the employer and the employee.

“Employers are encouraged to take a long-term view of the working relationship, recognising that demonstrating concern for the welfare of employees and treating employees fairly translates into a better working environment to the benefit of both the staff and the employer.”