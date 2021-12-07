Trampoline removed from electricity pole after being blown away by Storm Barra

Gardaí have urged people to ensure garden furniture is secured after a trampoline was blown away in Kilkenny.
The incident occurred close to 9am this morning when the trampoline “had become dislodged” due to the winds of Storm Barra.
The trampoline was stopped after it had become wrapped around an electricity pole on Castlecomer Road.
Garda said that they attended the incident on and the trampoline was safely removed at 9.30am.
Gardaí added that they “would like to remind the public to ensure that garden/patio furniture and trampolines are safely secured during high winds.”
Meanwhile, in Cork a similar incident was prevented after on family in Bantry stopped their trampoline from getting away as it was taking flight.