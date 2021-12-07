More than 1m booster and extra vaccine doses administered in Ireland - HSE

More than 1 million booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

HSE chief Paul Reid made the announcement saying the country is “seeing early benefits from those vulnerable groups that have received these”.

“There's now over 1m booster & extra vaccine doses administered,” he said on social media.

There's now over 1M booster & extra vaccine doses administered. We're seeing early benefits from those vulnerable groups that have received these. There will be impacts today on the booster programme, in some areas, due to #StormBarra. Please see https://t.co/hQXLAsiars @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) December 7, 2021

Mr Reid also reminded people that Storm Barra will have impacts on the booster programme.

In Cork and Kerry, where a status red wind warning is in place, vaccination centres are closed today.

Appointments are to be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The South/South West Hospital Group has cancelled all elective inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures in Cork University Hospital, Bantry and Mallow General Hospitals, the Mercy University Hospital, the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital and University Hospital Kerry – except for time-critical cases.

Meanwhile, 505 patients with Covid-19 are currently in hospital.

The figure has been around the 500 mark for the last few days, with 503 being reported on Sunday and 539 yesterday.

Some 110 patients are currently in intensive care.