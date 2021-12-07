More than 1m booster and extra vaccine doses administered in Ireland - HSE

More than 1m booster and extra vaccine doses administered in Ireland - HSE

HSE chief Paul Reid made the announcement saying the country is “seeing early benefits from those vulnerable groups that have received these”. File picture

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 11:03
Steve Neville

More than 1 million booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

HSE chief Paul Reid made the announcement saying the country is “seeing early benefits from those vulnerable groups that have received these”.

“There's now over 1m booster & extra vaccine doses administered,” he said on social media.

 

Mr Reid also reminded people that Storm Barra will have impacts on the booster programme.

In Cork and Kerry, where a status red wind warning is in place, vaccination centres are closed today.

Appointments are to be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The South/South West Hospital Group has cancelled all elective inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures in Cork University Hospital, Bantry and Mallow General Hospitals, the Mercy University Hospital, the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital and University Hospital Kerry – except for time-critical cases.

Meanwhile, 505 patients with Covid-19 are currently in hospital.

The figure has been around the 500 mark for the last few days, with 503 being reported on Sunday and 539 yesterday.

Some 110 patients are currently in intensive care.

Read More

'There is no choice': People getting booster vaccine will only be offered Moderna 

More in this section

Growing number of Christmas gigs cancelled or postponed because of restrictions Growing number of Christmas gigs cancelled or postponed because of restrictions
Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Carlow Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Carlow
2,950 Covid-19 cases confirmed as Ireland prepares for new restrictions 2,950 Covid-19 cases confirmed as Ireland prepares for new restrictions
#COVID-19
Michael Keelan, a former caller to Samaritans who is now a volunteer in Samaritans’ Drogheda branch (Samaritans/PA)

Samaritans’ volunteers answered almost 35,000 calls last December

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices